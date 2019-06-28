June 27 Evening Rush: House sends border funding bill to president’s desk

1. A border funding bill providing funding to communities helping migrants is headed to the president’s desk. The measure provides about $4.6 billion for border security.

Full Story: House sends Trump $4.6B border bill, yielding to Senate

2. Investigators have raided a New Mexico mayor’s home, and her city hall offices, looking for evidence that she steered business to her boyfriend’s construction company to line both of their pockets.

Full Story: Investigators raid Las Vegas mayor’s house, city hall office

3. High pressure will slide over the state for the next few days. Despite this there is plenty of moisture to support afternoon storms through the weekend.

Full Story: Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

4. A big sewer line project expected to take months is frustrating drivers in downtown. It has people wondering why the work is taking so long, and why the Water Authority couldn’t do it from a less busy intersection.

Full Story: Work at busy intersection of sewer line project to continue into July

5. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Deputies discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds and a third, deceased victim.

Full Story: BCSO investigates shooting that kills 1, injures 2 in South Valley

The Evening’s Top Stories