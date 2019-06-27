June 26 Evening Rush: Convicted murderer asks to take back guilty plea

1. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike in a case that shocked New Mexico. Now, her killer wants to take it all back because he’s developmentally disabled.

Full Story: Ashlynne Mike’s killer wants life sentence reversed

2. The monsoon flow will continue to draw moisture up into the state through the rest of the work week. The result will be scattered to numerous afternoon showers.

Full Story: Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

3. An Iraqi man who took sanctuary in an Albuquerque church to avoid deportation is finally getting a second chance. It comes after a years-long battle with immigration officers.

Full Story: Iraqi man who sought sanctuary at Albuquerque church allowed to return home

4. New Mexico border communities could soon get help housing migrants. The U.S. Senate has approved bipartisan legislation that provides $4.6 billion. Some of that would help communities that are housing migrants.

Full Story: Senate passes $4.6B border aid measure; Pelosi seeks talks

5. He’s been a nuisance for months at a local Walmart, even getting banned from the premises. But that didn’t keep him from coming back and causing a scary commotion in the busy store.

Full Story: Video: Police confront man causing trouble at Albuquerque Walmart

The Evening’s Top Stories