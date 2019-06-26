June 25 Evening Rush: County commissioners weigh sick leave ordinance

1. Bernalillo County Commissioners have decided to table a sick leave ordinance Tuesday evening. This comes after a lot of public comment and a vote to change the term sick leave to paid time off.

2. Southerly moisture will continue to slide up into New Mexico and fuel afternoon storms. Temperatures will remain right around average with shower chances favoring the mountains and east.

3. City Council will have the final say as Albuquerque’s police union calls for the resignation of Police Oversight Board member Chelsea Van Deventer. The board says she’s too biased for the job.

4. The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual list of cities with the most stolen vehicles reported Tuesday. Despite a 28% reduction in auto thefts over a two-year period, Albuquerque still ranks No. 1 in the nation for vehicle thefts per capita.

5. Getting pulled over for speeding in Rio Rancho is now costing drivers less after the city council lowered the speeding fines. The changes that went into effect earlier this year reset the fines for its entire traffic code.

