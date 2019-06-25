June 24 Evening Rush: Man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend and her mother

1. KRQE News 13 is learning more about the young man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother in their Nob Hill home. The principal at Amy Biehl High School says Jesus Cartagena and his ex, Shanta Hanish, were sweet and smart students.

2. Police are investigating what caused a deadly bus crash near Pueblo, Colorado on I-25 Sunday. Officials say two people have died and 13 others are injured.

3. Moisture will slowly move back over New Mexico over the next few days. The result will be increasing storms. The storms will pop up first over eastern New Mexico on Tuesday. Moisture will then move into the central areas of the state by mid and late week.

4. It’s easy to find bumps, cracks, and holes in Albuquerque’s roads—but people on one tiny street have a real reason to complain. You know you’re on Plume Road when you hear the car roll over the cracks in the road.

5. A former inmate transport officer facing federal charges after he was accused of raping a female inmate has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

The Evening’s Top Stories