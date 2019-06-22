June 21 Evening Rush: APD investigates double homicide in SE Albuquerque

1. Police are investigating a double homicide in southeast Albuquerque. The victims are a mother and daughter. The mother worked for the Public Defender’s Office for more than two decades.

2. The wind and smoke have Senior Games officials on high alert. They’re watching the wildfires in western New Mexico and Arizona closely to make sure conditions are safe for competition.

3. Southwest winds will bring some smoke to the valleys tonight. An air quality alert expires at 9 am Saturday morning. Flow from the northwest will save the day and bringing cleaner and cooler air.

4. An Albuquerque couple is outraged at the way they say Southwest Airlines treated their autistic son during a flight. Now, they’re calling out the airline, urging them to train their employees on how to deal with people with disabilities.

5. A woman is still hospitalized after a tree branch fell on her at the zoo. She is planning to sue, but her attorney said the city is not preserving evidence.

The Evening’s Top Stories