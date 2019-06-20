June 19 Evening Rush: Video shows scene after a suspected drunk driver hit police car

1. Newly released video shows the moments after a suspected drunk driver plowed into an Albuquerque police car on I-40, injuring the officer. The suspect, Kyla Martinez, went to great lengths to avoid talking to police about what she’d just done.

Full Story: Lapel video shows moments after DWI suspect crashed into officer

2. As the massive I-25 and Rio Bravo project is entering its final weeks, it has become apparent the landscaping is missing. The city and the state are both hoping the other will come up with the millions it takes to dress up the interchange.

Full Story: Landscaping for I-25, Rio Bravo interchange up in the air

3. Temps will fall into the 70s & 80s this evening with most areas remaining dry. An isolated storm is possible across the far northeast through 10 p.m.

Full Story: Wednesday Evening Forecast

4. A new memorial for an Albuquerque skater now sits at a local skate park after the old one vanished. Police say Steven Beck shot Cody Raver after a fight broke out at the Los Altos Skate Park back in April. A cross was placed at the south entrance, but a few days ago, it disappeared.

Full Story: Memorial for murdered skater disappears from skate park

5. The city of Albuquerque and the mayor have pushed for more transparency so that the public knows how their money is being spent. However, KRQE News 13 found some things aren’t as transparent as you think, and they’re actually breaking the law.

Full Story: Several of Albuquerque’s boards and commissions not complying with state law

The Evening’s Top Stories