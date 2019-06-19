June 18 Evening Rush: Multiple agencies raid Albuquerque motel

1. The DEA says a lot of bad things were happening inside the Best Choice Inn on Central and Charleston. Tuesday, they raided the motel, taking several people into custody, and they say it’s just the beginning.

Full Story: Authorities raid southeast Albuquerque motel, taking several into custody

2. Before he was charged with murdering a UNM baseball player outside a bar in Nob Hill, Darian Bashir was arrested for shooting a man outside a downtown bar. KRQE News 13 is now taking a deeper look at that case against Bashir.

Full Story: DA looks to refile old shooting charge against Darian Bashir

3. High pressure will build in across the area leading to our warmest days of the year so far through Thursday. Fewer and fewer showers will be possible with highs in the metro area in the 90’s.

Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

4. There is now a GoFundMe page for the motorcyclist who vandalized the new rainbow crosswalk on Central. The woman behind the fundraiser says it’s a civil rights issue.

Full Story: GoFundMe page created for man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk

5. The parents of the teen accused of firing a gun inside a Rio Rancho high school are also facing charges. Dale and Tamera Owen are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for failing to keep their gun away from their son, Josh.

Full Story: Parents of teen accused of firing shot inside school also facing charges

