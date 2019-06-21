June 18 Evening Rush: Man arrested after chase, accused of threatening to kill woman

1. A man accused of shooting a man and stalking a woman took APD on a chase Thursday. Police took Albert Sedillo into custody when that chase ended near Unser and Sage.

2. Temperatures will begin to fall on Friday as a storm system approaches New Mexico from the west. Highs will be a few degrees cooler under sunny skies on Friday.

3. The state is paying back a multi-million dollar backlog it owes filmmakers. The Taxation and Revenue Department announced Thursday that the state made payments of nearly $100 million to 98 films and TV shows this week.

4.  You will soon see cameras and other security features added to Albuquerque city pools. The main goal: to keep vandals and trespassers out and in the process keep families safe.

5.  Authorities found a stash house used for human trafficking last week on Concord Road. Inside, they found seven teenagers from Guatemala. The Roswell Daily Record reports the house belonged to 41-year-old Christine McDonald.

