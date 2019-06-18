June 17 Evening Rush: Severe weather moves across New Mexico

1. Storms before midnight will be strong to severe in eastern New Mexico. Some of them will become stationary spiking a threat for flash flooding. The tornado threat is low but not zero. These storms are easily spitting out quarter sized hail. Damage to cars and slippery roads can be expected.

2. An internal audit shows $4,000 went missing for a program aimed at helping homeless students. Albuquerque Public Schools’ Title 1 Homeless Project caters to more than 3,000 students across the district, and APS says the culprit is the program’s director.

3. Three law enforcement officers were injured and the man who is suspected of firing multiple rounds at them is dead following a Monday morning incident, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

4. Too much land, not enough use. The city is trying to figure out how to make more money off The Sunport and its 2,500 acres of property. City Councilor Pat Davis is sponsoring a resolution to adopt a new Sunport Master Plan to breathe more life into the sprawling airport.

5. The BioPark said it doesn’t know how one of its new penguins has already died. BioPark Director Dr. Baird Fleming is hopeful the other 31 penguins that are currently acclimating to the new Penguin Chill Exhibit before its opening are still healthy, but they just don’t know for sure yet.

The Evening’s Top Stories