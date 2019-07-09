July 8 Evening Rush: Lawsuits filed following last year’s deadly bus crash

1. It was a deadly head-on crash that killed nine people on a Greyhound bus on I-40 last August. Now, lawsuits from the victims’ families are winding their way through the courts and say there’s no shortage of blame to go around for the tragedy.

Full Story: Families claim a lot of people are to blame for deadly Greyhound bus crash

2. A billionaire charged with sex trafficking has ties to New Mexico. According to court documents unsealed Monday, from 2002 to 2005, 66-year-old Jeffery Epstein and his employees sexually exploited dozens of minors in his homes in New York and Florida. Epstein also has a mansion on a ranch in southern Santa Fe County.

Full Story: Billionaire charged with sex trafficking has New Mexico ties

3. A dry westerly flow will push what remaining moisture that is still over New Mexico out over the next 24 hours. The result will be sunny skies and warm temps through Thursday.

Full Story: Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

4. A new report is raising questions about how the city tracks millions of dollars it uses to spur on development around Albuquerque. The city’s Office of the Internal Audit just looked at the so-called Fund 275, or Metropolitan Redevelopment Fund.

Full Story: Audit recommends better redevelopment fund tracking

5. A second suspect in a deadly house-party shooting is now behind bars. U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Timothy Malek on Monday. He and another 17-year-old, Angel Grado, are accused of opening fire at a home where kids as young as 14 were partying.

Full Story: Second suspect arrest in deadly South Valley shooting

The Evening’s Top Stories