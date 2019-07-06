July 5 Evening Rush: Suspect accused of hitting man with his car

1. A man is recovering in the hospital after police say another man hit him with his car. Police say 26-year-old Travis Breeze took action when a woman claimed 25-year-old Tyler Saavadra was groping her at a party in Belen. Police say Saavadra hit Breeze with his car, launching him 120 feet into the roadway.

Full Story: Belen man run down after heroic act

2. A State Police officer is accused of trying to give a state senator preferential treatment during a drunk driving stop. Police lapel video shows Officer Lance Pepper trying to convince fellow officers to cover up State Sen. Richard Martinez’ license plate. State Police say the statement never should have been made. An internal investigation is underway.

Full Story: NMSP investigating possible preferential treatment of state senator at DWI stop

3. Scattered storms continue to fire up over far eastern NM — some of those storms strong to severe. A confirmed tornado was spotted in the 4 PM hour near Mount Dora in Union County but has since dissipated as the storm weakened. Non-severe storms and showers will continue to fill in over southwest NM and the far Southeast Plains. The Albuquerque-metro will likely stay dry through the night. Overnight lows will cool to the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Evening Forecast

4. Police are trying to figure out how a woman broke into a fire station. Police say Janelle Chacon was found in the kitchen of Fire Station 1 near Eighth and Silver. AFR told police it looked like she had gone through their lockers, vehicles, and the weight room. Chacon had more than $900 on her, and $400 was still missing.

Full Story: Career criminal accused of breaking into firehouse

5. Officials across the state are mourning the loss of retired District Court Judge Sarah Singleton, who died of cancer Thursday at her home. Singleton made landmark decisions in her time on the bench, including ruling the Santa Fe County Clerk should begin issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Full Story: Singleton, New Mexico judge who ruled over major cases, dies

The Evening’s Top Stories