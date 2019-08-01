July 31 Evening Rush: Man facing murder charges in car wash shooting

1. Police have identified a man wanted for murder. They’re looking for Jerred Holguin. He’s facing a murder charge after a shooting at a car wash near San Mateo and Marble earlier this month.

2. He was arrested in connection with the vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a Cibola High School student. Juan Carlos Ramirez has had a lot of arrests and a lot of breaks, according to court records.

3. Prosecutors said University of New Mexico students were part of an international rip off scheme. The students are accused of targeting college employees and other students.

4. High pressure remains over the state but moisture will still increase across the area through the weekend. Weak weather disturbances will round the high and bring in better rain chances through the weekend.

5. A serial child rapist is going back to prison. Edward Cebada, 28, will serve 16 years for raping a 16-year-old girl in Albuquerque while on parole for other sex-related crimes.

