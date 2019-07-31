July 30 Evening Rush: Double murder suspect linked to crimes in Nevada

1. Stephen Goldman has been at the center of a double murder investigation after the bodies of two teens were found buried on the mesa west of Albuquerque late last year. Now, Goldman could be sent to Nevada on robbery and burglary charges.

Full Story: Man accused of murdering teens wanted for more crimes out-of-state

2. People in one Rio Rancho neighborhood are searching for answers. They believe rat poison could be the cause of nearly a dozen dogs dying. Ayesha Martinez reached out to her neighbors after two of her dogs died, and learned at least 10 other families had been through the same thing.

Full Story: Rio Rancho neighbors claim nearly a dozen dogs poisoned

3. The mother of Ashlynne Mike is urging tribal officials to take advantage of new funding tools to respond to reports of missing Native American children. A federal law named after Mike was signed into law last year, expanding the Amber Alert system to tribal land.

Full Story: Tribes train to implement Amber Alert under new federal law

4. High pressure over the state will continue to limit storms in the Albuquerque area and across eastern New Mexico. The best storm coverage will be along the western edge of the state and the northern mountains. Storms will expand over the weekend.

Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

5. Fire officials say an explosion at an Albuquerque motel was accidental, and because of that, charges will not be filed. Investigators say a portable propane tank caused an explosion at the Hiway House Motel on Central near Girard last Friday night.

Full Story: Explosion at Hiway House Motel caused by a propane tank

The Evening’s Top Stories