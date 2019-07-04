July 3 Evening Rush: Rail Runner involved in fatal crash

1. One person is dead after the Rail Runner struck a car in Albuquerque Wednesday evening. It happened on the tracks at Candelaria. Emergency crews are responding, however, there is no word yet on what exactly happened or how this could affect service.

2. The District Attorney says a woman could be facing her original charges after getting a second chance. In August 2017, Yvonne Ukestine was charged with drunk driving and child abuse because her niece was in the car. All of it would be wiped from her record if she followed the rules of a state program. In January, she was terminated from the program because of drugs and alcohol found in her system.

3. Scattered storms will continue to move west to east over our eastern counties dropping small hail, heavy rain & frequent lightning as they pass. Western and central NM will have nothing to worry about as mostly clear skies, light winds and warm temps will take us into the nighttime hours. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the 50s, 60s and 70s in most locales.

4. A neighbor dispute turned deadly this week, and now one neighbor is facing murder charges. A warrant has been issued for Christopher Tabor, who police say shot and killed his neighbor Daniel Salazar after a fight over a barking dog. Tabor is charged with an open count of murder.

5. It happens every spring and summer—homes overgrown with weeds. But this year has been worse than usual, and the number of complaints is way up. The city says it’s gotten almost twice as many complaints about weeds this year.

The Evening’s Top Stories