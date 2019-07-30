July 29 Evening Rush: Lawmakers discuss criminal sentencing process

1. Republican and Democratic state legislators met Monday to discuss if harsher sentences would help fight our crime problem. One of the first topics they discussed was how they can learn from other states in the way they prosecute and sentence crimes, and how they differ from New Mexico.

2. For more than two decades, an Albuquerque man has been known to his neighbors as the city’s worst hoarder. He’s been the focus of a number of Larry Barker investigations. Now, the city has stepped in with a lot of manpower to try to finally put an end to the problem.

3. New details have been released about a deputy-involved shooting that left a woman dead. On July 21, deputies were called out to a domestic dispute near Rio Bravo and Second Street. There, they say Elisha Lucero was armed with a knife inside a locked RV.

4. High pressure over the state will lead to less moisture working its way into New Mexico through midweek. Spot storms will be centered over mountain areas and in extreme western sections. The high will shift a little east late week leading to more widespread storms by the weekend.

5. They’re big names in the film industry, and now a husband and wife who train animals for TV and movies have been charged for illegally bringing in animals into the state.

The Evening’s Top Stories