July 26th Evening Rush: Judge orders evidence suppressed in former sheriff’s embezzlement case

1.The state will now try to convince a judge they didn’t botch the investigation into former Torrance County sheriff’ Heath White. White is accused of stealing more than 20,000 in equipment while he was sheriff. The charges are based on the property found during a raid on his home and a business said to be his. However in Friday’s hearing, Judge Brown stated that the business is not owned by White, ordering all evidence to be tossed.

Full story: Judge wants evidence in Heath White case thrown out

2. The city of Roswell is coming together to remember the firefighter killed after a devastating explosion. Jeff Stroble died on Sunday at a Lubbock hospital, weeks after the blast that gravely injured him. Friday, thousands of people packed the Christ Church in Roswell to honor his life. Following the funeral, a lined procession of fire trucks and dozens of cars made their way to the South Park Cemetery.

Full story: Memorial held for fallen Roswell firefighter

3. Given how saturated things are, flash flooding will be a risk for all areas between the Gila and the northern mountains. This threat includes the Albuquerque metro which could get thunderstorms Friday and Saturday night.

Full story: Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

4. People in Santa Fe are bracing for more storms Friday night as they pick up the pieces from Thursday night’s severe weather. Mayor Alan Webber says heavy rains caused a sewer line to collapse and crews worked late into the night trying to fix it. Other spots around Santa Fe suffered from flooding as debris was seen covering the roads, especially on the east part of the city.

Full story: Heavy rains cause damage in Santa Fe

5. Flying Star in Nob Hill will be closed until September. Owner Jean Bernstein says they are remodeling the restaurant to contribute to the revitalization of the area. City Councilor Pat Davis says during ART construction they saw a dip in the number of businesses coming into Nob Hill and that’s now starting to change.

Full story: Nob Hill businesses bouncing back from ART project

Top Evening Stories