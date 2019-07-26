July 25th Evening Rush: Nurse practitioner facing charges related to patient deaths

1. An Albuquerque nurse practitioner has been charged with killing three patients for prescribing drugs to patients who asked for them but shouldn’t have been getting them. The feds have been looking into the nurse practitioner for about two years. They wanted to know if he was being too loose with painkiller prescriptions contributing to the deaths of three of his patients.

Full Story: AG files charges against nurse practitioner accused of overprescribing opioids

2. A few years ago, the City tried a new approach to parking downtown, but it ended up confusing drivers more than anything. Now, they’re scrapping those plans. Just off Fifth and Tijeras, there used to be buffered parking spots called ‘floating’ parking spots, where drivers could park further out into the road and it would let bicyclists ride closer to the curb. Now, that’s gone and the city has a new plan.

Full Story: Albuquerque gets rid of problematic ‘floating’ parking spots

3. A gust front has successfully ignited showers and thunderstorms in Albuquerque.

Full Story: Connor’s Thursday Evening Forecast

4. It’s been a long-running problem, police not knowing the history of families when they’re dealing with child abuse cases. Now they have some help when they’re in the middle of what can be life or death situations for the children.

Full Story: New portal will improve communication between law enforcement and CYFD

5. A couple of humans are accused of acting like real animals at the Albuquerque zoo. They were spotted chasing and trapping a peacock to pluck a giant feather from it.

Full Story: Duo accused of plucking feather from peacock at BioPark

Evening’s Top Stories