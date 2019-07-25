July 24th Evening Rush: Video shows 12 block high-speed chase in Albuquerque

1. New video shows the wild chase and shooting that happened when New Mexico State Police beefed up their presence in Albuquerque back in May to help curb the crime problem. The twelve block chase started when a State Police officer tried to pull over a Chevy, which instead took off down Central.

2. Prosecutors are calling in witnesses to try to prove there’s enough evidence to take a former sheriff-turned-magistrate court judge to trial. Heath White is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from taxpayers in guns and equipment while serving as the Torrance County Sheriff.

3. Flash flooding will become a concern through Saturday. As a high pressure moves into Arizona, storms will finally start tracking into the metro.

4. In his highly anticipated testimony, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller cleared up confusion over his report and whether it exonerated President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

5. The South Valley’s Día de Los Muertos Marigold Parade won’t happen this fall. Organizers recently made the announcement that they are postponing the event for at least a year.

Evening’s Top Stories