July 23 Evening Rush: Governor’s office sheds some light on firing of PED Secretary

1. She wasn’t getting the job done leading the state’s public schools. The governor is giving new insight into why she fired her Public Education Secretary, Karen Trujillo.

2. KRQE News 13 has learned an Albuquerque man who was recently charged with two rapes was recently hired as a security guard. For the last few days, he’s been patrolling buildings late at night for a private security company.

3. Tonight’s thunderstorms are looking somewhat flimsy as a high pressure inches closer to the metro area. This high pressure will make it difficult for storms to develop on Wednesday. The northern mountains will be the exception.

4. Albuquerque police were out along the ART bus route Tuesday catching people who cannot seem to follow the rules. After KRQE News 13 spotted several drivers breaking the law Monday, APD conducted an enforcement operation.

5. An Albuquerque woman who admitted to killing her mother-in-law will spend three decades behind bars. Alissa Bickett and her son Drake Bickett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marilyn Gandert.

The Evening’s Top Stories