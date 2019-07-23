July 22 Evening Rush: Former APS employee charged with embezzlement

1. KRQE News 13 has learned an Albuquerque Public School middle school secretary has now been formally charged with embezzlement. Jessica Baca was fired after an internal investigation showed about $25,000 had gone missing from an activity fund.

Full Story: Former APS secretary charged with embezzlement

2. The body of fallen Roswell firefighter Jeff Stroble is being escorted from Lubbock to Roswell. Stroble and Hoby Bonham were badly injured in a fireworks explosion in Roswell on June 5. Funeral arrangements are in the works.

Full Story: Roswell firefighter dies following June explosion

3. Slow-moving thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow will create localized flash flooding. Rain-cooled air along with cloudy skies will make Tuesday our coolest day of the week, by far.

Full Story: Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

4. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting. Deputies say a man called for help just before midnight, saying a woman locked herself in an RV armed with a weapon. They say the woman aggressively approached deputies and they opened fire, killing her.

Full Story: Woman killed in deputy-involved shooting in South Valley

5. ART bus drivers are on the streets practicing, and some people aren’t following the rules when it comes to the ART lanes. KRQE News 13’s camera’s captured more than 20 drivers ignoring the rules in Nob Hill, and in another section, 47 drivers crossing the lanes.

Full Story: No apparent police enforcement of ART lanes on first day of bus driver training

The Evening’s Top Stories