July 2 Evening Rush: 17 electric scooters missing in Albuquerque

1. You’ve seen them zipping around downtown, and now Zagster is searching for several missing electric scooters. A newly released report says there are now 17 missing scooters.

Full Story: Zagster searching for 17 missing electric scooters

2. The United States Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it’s suing the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and American Heritage Railways, Inc. for starting the 416 Fire.

Full Story: U.S. sues railroad company for causing 416 Fire

3. Dry air will continue to push out moisture over the next few days. The result will be a dry and warm start to the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

4. A grand jury has voted to move forward with charges against an Uber driver who shot and killed one of his passengers. They’ve indicted driver Clayton Benedict on second-degree murder charges, with the option of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Full Story: Albuquerque Uber driver charged in fatal shooting of passenger

5. The young man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother appeared in court Tuesday. A judge was going to determine if he’d remain in jail until his trial, but that decision has been postponed.

Full Story: Double murder suspect’s mental health under evaluation

The Evening’s Top Stories