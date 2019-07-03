July 2 Evening Rush: 17 electric scooters missing in Albuquerque

1. You’ve seen them zipping around downtown, and now Zagster is searching for several missing electric scooters. A newly released report says there are now 17 missing scooters.
Full Story: Zagster searching for 17 missing electric scooters
2. The United States Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it’s suing the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and American Heritage Railways, Inc. for starting the 416 Fire.
Full Story: U.S. sues railroad company for causing 416 Fire
3. Dry air will continue to push out moisture over the next few days. The result will be a dry and warm start to the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
4. A grand jury has voted to move forward with charges against an Uber driver who shot and killed one of his passengers. They’ve indicted driver Clayton Benedict on second-degree murder charges, with the option of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Full Story: Albuquerque Uber driver charged in fatal shooting of passenger
5. The young man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother appeared in court Tuesday. A judge was going to determine if he’d remain in jail until his trial, but that decision has been postponed.
Full Story: Double murder suspect’s mental health under evaluation
The Evening’s Top Stories
- City seeks to grow Adopt-a-Median program
- Video shows state senator’s arrest for drunk driving
- Dirty water shuts off Santa Fe treatment plant
- Demonstrators protest conditions at migrant detention centers
- Gov. Lujan Grisham reaches out to Nike after Arizona yanks plant money
- Two ENMU students charged with embezzlement over $6 theft
- City of Albuquerque pools to offer summer evening hours
- APD transforming old patrol car into lowrider
- Those Who Wish Me Dead’ wraps filming in New Mexico
- New Mexico police officers save litter of puppies
- NM United announces upcoming ‘Meow Wolf Night’