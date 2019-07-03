July 2 Evening Rush: 17 electric scooters missing in Albuquerque

FOX New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

1. You’ve seen them zipping around downtown, and now Zagster is searching for several missing electric scooters. A newly released report says there are now 17 missing scooters.

Full Story: Zagster searching for 17 missing electric scooters

2. The United States Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it’s suing the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and American Heritage Railways, Inc. for starting the 416 Fire.

Full Story: U.S. sues railroad company for causing 416 Fire

3. Dry air will continue to push out moisture over the next few days. The result will be a dry and warm start to the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

4. A grand jury has voted to move forward with charges against an Uber driver who shot and killed one of his passengers. They’ve indicted driver Clayton Benedict on second-degree murder charges, with the option of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Full Story: Albuquerque Uber driver charged in fatal shooting of passenger

5. The young man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother appeared in court Tuesday. A judge was going to determine if he’d remain in jail until his trial, but that decision has been postponed.

Full Story: Double murder suspect’s mental health under evaluation

The Evening’s Top Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss