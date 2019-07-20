July 19 Evening Rush: ACLU wins lawsuit over panhandling ordinance

1. A federal court judge has ruled it’s no longer a crime for people in Albuquerque to ask for money on city sidewalks, medians or freeway on and off-ramps.

Full Story: ACLU wins lawsuit claiming anti-panhandling ordinance is unconstitutional

2. New video shows the harrowing moments after an Albuquerque police officer got trapped in a stolen truck, and the guy behind the wheel took him for a wild ride.

Full Story: Video: Man accused of kidnapping Albuquerque police officer

3. High pressure will slide north and west over the next few days. This will allow a cold front to move east to west through the state Sunday. The result will be an increasing chance of showers late this weekend and early next week.

Full Story: Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

4. Police are asking the public to avoid an area in southeast Albuquerque Friday morning following the death of a man who arrived at a convenience store with injuries.

Full Story: Man dies after stumbling into convenience store with injuries

5. KRQE News 13 has learned Albuquerque police officers were getting sick from drinking the water from the water cooler at their police station. The illness caused quite a scare and sent the city into full investigation mode.

Full Story: Albuquerque police officers get sick from water coolers at substation

The Evening’s Top Stories