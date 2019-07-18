July 17 Evening Rush: Memorial growing for teen killed in hit-and-run

1. Police are looking for a driver who may have killed an Albuquerque teen in a hit-and-run. APD officers tried to stop a suspected stolen pick-up just after midnight Tuesday night when the driver took off. APD says they did not chase the car, but shortly after were called to Coors and Ellison where a pedestrian had been hit and killed.

2. High pressure will continue to usher in dry air from the west. Any storms that form on Thursday will be over the southern mountains. Highs in the Albuquerque area will approach 100° each day through Saturday. By Sunday a wet cold front will move in drastically increasing the chance of rain late in the weekend and early next week.

3. In just days, the ART buses will finally hit the streets for driver training. The city wants drivers to know Albuquerque police will start pulling people over for using the ART lanes and making illegal turns.

4. An Albuquerque family is desperate to bring their brother home after he got sick on their family vacation—but that can’t happen until they pay thousands of dollars to the hospital.

5. Thieves hit a New Mexico cemetery, but they weren’t after expensive headstones–they took trees. When the Baca family arrived Wednesday morning to pay their respects to a family member who died three years ago, a tree was missing. They’ve since replaced the tree, but are heartbroken it happened.

The Evening’s Top Stories