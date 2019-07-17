July 16 Evening Rush: Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on I-40

1. New Mexico State Police say the alleged Big-I shooter showed up at their office late Monday night, crying, saying he was responsible for Monday morning’s murder. The man killed was just driving in his work truck, apparently in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Full Story: Albuquerque man admits to shooting and killing driver on I-40

2. The man who shot an Albuquerque driver in the face back in February, pleaded guilty Tuesday. Felix Villanueva, 20, admits he opened fire during a road rage incident near Jefferson and Cutler. In court, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Full Story: Man pleads guilty to shooting Albuquerque driver

3. Drier air will work into New Mexico from the west over the next few days. This will result in fewer showers and storms for the northern two-thirds of the state through Friday.

Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

4. The number of dogs and cats going into the two city shelters is the lowest it’s been in ages–down by almost half from a dozen years ago. So what’s behind the trend? The city thinks pet owners are just getting more responsible.

Full Story: Numbers show steady decline in animals going into city shelters

5. If you’ve been on a walk, run or even drive around town, you might have noticed there’s trash piling up in some very busy places, especially around the interchanges. The city and the state work together to keep these visible spots clean, but they’re having trouble keeping up with all the litter.

Full Story: Trash buildup at Albuquerque interchanges causing problems

The Evening’s Top Stories