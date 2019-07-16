July 15 Evening Rush: Man found shot to death on I-40

1. Albuquerque police are still trying to figure out how a man ended up shot to death during rush hour, on I-40 near the Big-I. They say a man was found with gunshot wounds early Monday morning, and they have no idea when the shooting even took place.

Full Story: Police investigate after body found near Big-I

2. Charges have been dropped for the New Mexico DWI attorney once accused of driving drunk. Back in January, an officer said David Serna appeared drunk. The officer ordered him an Uber at the Whole Foods on Carlisle, but Serna came back for his car.

Full Story: New Mexico defense attorney’s DWI charges dropped

3. High pressure will remain locked over the state through much of this week. The result will be fewer and fewer storms across northern New Mexico. The northern half of the state will be dry from Wednesday through Friday.

Full Story: Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

4. The woman charged with starting an apartment complex on fire, injuring several people faced a judge Monday. Cherlynn Martinez is charged with arson for Friday’s incident. She’s accused of using her stove and papers to start a fire in her apartment near Montgomery and San Pedro.

Full Story: Woman accused of starting Albuquerque apartment fire appears in court

5. An Albuquerque family is hoping to uncover new leads in a 30-year-old cold case. In July 1989, Kaitlyn Arquette was shot and killed on Lomas near Arno. Arquette was 18 years old at the time.

Full Story: Family seeks new leads in teen’s cold case murder

The Evening’s Top Stories