July 12 Evening Rush: Albuquerque apartment fire sends 2 infants to hospital

1. Two infants have been taken to the hospital and one person is in custody after a fire at an apartment complex in the Northeast Heights. The fire is near San Pedro and Topke. That’s just north of Montgomery.
2. Santa Fe police have confirmed Thursday’s double shooting was a murder-suicide. According to autopsy reports, Jessie Saucedo shot his wife Ernestine before turning the gun on himself.
3. Valencia County detectives are asking for help identifying a woman found murdered and dumped. Investigators say they’ve compared missing person’s cases in New Mexico and other states, but have not found any matches.
4. Strong high pressure is making it difficult for valleys and plains to pick up rain this week. Mountain ranges, especially north, will be a much different story. As the high backs off slightly, rain chances will correspondingly slightly increase into Monday.
5. The woman caught red-handed burglarizing an Albuquerque fire station has been ordered released despite her long history of not following the rules.
The Evening’s Top Stories
