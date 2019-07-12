July 11 Evening Rush: Two people fatally shot in downtown Santa Fe

1. Two people are dead after a shooting in the parking lot of the State Education Department on Don Gaspar just south of the Santa Fe Plaza. Police have identified those two people as 32-year-old Ernestine Saucedo and 34-year-old Jessie Saucedo.

Full Story: Popular New Mexico singer fatally shot in downtown Santa Fe

2. A proposed apartment complex has neighbors in the Heights up in arms. Their neighborhood near La Cueva is dotted with pricy homes and they don’t think an apartment complex will add to it.

Full Story: Neighbors upset about proposed apartment complex

3. High pressure will remain over the state through the weekend. This will result in isolated afternoon storms. Most areas will see afternoon clouds but widespread rain in not likely given the high location. The high may well shift a little early next week allowing in a little more moisture.

Full Story: Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

4. An Espanola jeweler who operated his business near a daycare center is facing child pornography charges. According to a search warrant, a former employee of 69-year-old David Dear went onto a work computer to make a brochure when she found pornographic images of girls.

Full Story: Espanola jeweler facing child pornography charges

5. Several people are dead after an early morning crash in Lea County. State Police say around 7 a.m. a semi-truck crashed into a pickup truck on State Road 128 near Jal. At last check, State Road 128 is still shut down.

Full Story: Fatal crash closes NM 128 near Jal

The Evening’s Top Stories