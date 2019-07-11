July 10 Evening Rush: NM United faces off against Minnesota United

1. People are gathering in Civic Plaza to watch New Mexico United face off against Minnesota United. At halftime, the score was 5-1 Minnesota. Hundreds of fans are also in Minnesota at Allianz Field. The team is playing for a shot at the title in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup. They have already beat two Major League Soccer teams to be here.

2. A cold front will pass through the metro area tonight leading to gusty winds that could top 40mph. The winds will die down on Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

3.Police are investigating a shooting near downtown Albuquerque. The scene is near the Big-I in the 800 block of Locust Place NE. Not a lot is known right now. Police say one person who appeared to have a gunshot wound died on scene. No word on any suspects or what exactly happened.

4. The state is pushing ahead in its effort to legalize recreational pot in New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham set up a task force to craft a new law to legalize pot, and they met for the first time Wednesday. Officials spearheading the program said they want to create something most New Mexicans can agree with.

5. Mayor Tim Keller quashed his predecessor’s big plans to put up the tallest building in Albuquerque. While the city is still looking for someone to develop the prime downtown lot, the new administration isn’t focused on Albuquerque’s skyline.

The Evening’s Top Stories