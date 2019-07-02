July 1 Evening Rush: Sunport flight to Chihuahua discontinued

1. The Sunport says one week after launching service from Albuquerque to Chihuahua, the airliner has canceled the flight. The flights began on June 18.

Full Story: Airliner cancels flights from Albuquerque Sunport to Chihuahua

2. Albuquerque’s top officials are cheering because the city’s crime rates are finally down. The police chief and the mayor’s office say property crime and shootings are way down from the past few years—even violent crime is slowly getting better too.

Full Story: City officials announce major decrease in Albuquerque crime

3. Deep moisture across the state will be pushed out by drier air from the west leading to fewer and fewer showers as we approach the 4th of July.

Full Story: Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

4. Bernalillo County is addressing people’s concerns about weed control after some said a new South Valley walking and biking path is unusable.

Full Story: Bernalillo County addresses overgrown weeds, closure of new walking path

5. The money is meant to fight crime, but the city may have been using it on other things. A new audit into Albuquerque’s public safety tax is raising concerns over how millions of dollars were being spent each year.

Full Story: Audit raises concerns over spending of public safety tax money

The Evening’s Top Stories