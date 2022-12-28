ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you think of places where people would like to celebrate the New Year, cities like New York, Las Vegas, or even Orlando come to mind. However, how does Albuquerque rank on the list of best cities for celebrating New Year’s?

A recent study from WalletHub lists the “Best Cities for New Year’s.” According to a WalletHub article, “Times Square might be the most hashtag-worthy spot for ringing in the new year, but it’s certainly not the best if you’re a frugal partier seeking an equally grand experience.”

According to the study, “WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration.” They say their data set ranges included from the legality of fireworks to the average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket.

So, where does Albuquerque land on the list? Albuquerque was rated the 63rd-best city for New Year’s. Albuquerque was also the only city from New Mexico to make it on the list.

New York, NY Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV San Franciso, CA Atlanta, GA Denver, CO Washington, DC Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA

