In this edition of Football Friday Night, Van and Jared are back with all of the action from week six of New Mexico High School Football. Van starts things off with a look at Mayfield's win over Oñate, and then it's off to La Cueva and Albuquerque High. The Bears would bounce back from a loss last week with a win over the Bulldogs. Eldorado won their third straight game in week six, as they took out Atrisco Heritage.

Jared Chester is then up with a look at the Game of The Week. The Los Lunas Tigers came out with a huge win at home on Friday night over the then, undefeated Goddard Rockets. Los Lunas also got a big win on the internet, as they took this weeks Spirit Stick. Van then wraps up the first block with highlights from the Clovis Wildcats loss on the road to Cooper, Texas.