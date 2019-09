Volcano Vista back up quarterback Nathan Sanchez plays like a starter. He is the Hayashi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar Warrior of the Week in week 5.

Sanchez finished with 5 total touchdowns in the Hawks 60-13 victory the Manzano Monarchs last week. He racked up 3 touchdowns on 269 yards passing.

He also added 61 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns.