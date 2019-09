In this week's edition of Football Friday Night, Van kicks things off with a look at Eldorado's 2nd consecutive victory after a win over Albuquerque High. He then takes things to the Bulldog Bowl, as Artesia would be downed at home against a very good Cleveland Storm Team.

Jared Chester then checks in with Game of The Week. It was a back and forth game at Wilson Stadium, but a re-surging Rio Rancho Rams team would come out with a big victory over the La Cueva Bears. Van is back after that with the Spirit Stick, and Rio Rancho would also win that title this week.