Week 3 Friday night games are showcased this week on the show and Van Tate is back and starts things off with a look at Mayfield's victory over West Mesa. La Cueva is up next as they earned a big victory on the road over Las Cruces. Los Lunas also earned a victory on the road as they took out 6A foe Sandia on Friday night.

Jared Chester is up next as he shows highlights from the Game of the Week, which featured Clovis and Rio Rancho. The Rams take out the Wildcats giving Clovis their first loss of the year and the Rams' first victory of 2019.Van Tate and Jared Chester then had the Cibola Cougars on set, as they talk about their solid 3-0 start to the year. It's off to Rio Rancho again as Cleveland takes a huge bite out of Eldorado in Week 3, and the Storm also won on the Spirit Stick Poll.