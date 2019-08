New Mexico Football Friday Night is back with all the action from week 2 in high school football. The crew starts things off with a look at Centennials blow out victory over West Mesa. Then Van takes us to El Paso, TX, as Cleveland Storm running back Dorian Lewis headed back home to play at his old stomping grounds. It wouldn't be a warm welcome though, as Franklin high takes out the Storm 36-13.

Van then tosses things off to Jared for this Game of the Week, which featured Oñate and Cibola. Cibola remains unbeaten with their freshman QB, Aden Chavez, as they beat Oñate 35-26.