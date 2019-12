ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico Football Friday Night wraps up this season with their annual awards show. High School Football State Champions have been crowned and awards were given out in this edition of Football Friday Night.

In Class 6A, Coach Heath Ridenour took home the Class 6A Coach of the Year award, after his Cleveland Storm won the 2019 6A State Championship. Rio Rancho Rams QB Isaiah Chavez won the Class 6A Player of the Year Award.