Week 16: New Mexico Football Friday Night Awards Show

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Football Friday Night wraps up this season with their annual awards show. High School Football State Champions have been crowned and awards were given out in this edition of Football Friday Night.

In Class 6A, Coach Heath Ridenour took home the Class 6A Coach of the Year award, after his Cleveland Storm won the 2019 6A State Championship. Rio Rancho Rams QB Isaiah Chavez won the Class 6A Player of the Year Award.

In Class 5A, Coach Jeff Lynn won the 5A Coach of the Year as his Roswell Coyotes won the 2019 5A State Title. Jasia Reese won the 5A Player of the Year Award.

In Class 4A, Coach Jaime Ramirez won the 4A Coach of the year award as his Portales Rams won the 4A State Title. Portales Defensive End Philip Blidi won 4A Player of the Year honors.

In Class 3A, Coach Gary Beck won the 3A Coach of the Year award as his Hope Christian Huskies won the 3A State Title. Socorro quarterback Payson Hicks took home 4A Player of the Year honors.

In Class 2A, Greg Jackson of the State Championship winning Eunice Cardinals took home Coach of the Year honors and Eunice QB Mason Caperton won 2A Player of the Year honors.

In 8-Man, Caleb King of the State Championship winning Melrose Buffaloes won Coach of the Year honors and Melrose QB Tristen Sena won the 8-Man Player of the Year award.

In 6-Man, Patricio Montoya of the State Championship winning team from Springer/Maxwell won the 6-Man Coach of the Year award and Springer/Maxwell QB Jose Urquijo won Player of the Year honors.

Stay tuned next year to New Mexico Football Friday Night for all of the highlights from High School Football in New Mexico. Thanks for a great season!