Week 15: New Mexico Football Friday

Championship week has arrived. Rio Rancho and Class 6A top seed Volcano Vista battled in the semifinals last Saturday, making it the Game of the Week in Friday night’s show. The Rams pulled off a 48-30 upset. Rams coach David Howes joined the show to talk about how his team is peaking and what they have to do to become champions in Class 6A. The Rams are playing the Cleveland Storm for the championship. The Storm advanced by beating the Clovis Wildcats in a roller-coaster battle last Friday. Cleveland Storm head coach Heath Ridenour joined the show to talk about the matchup against district one rival Rio Rancho.

The Class 5A title game is a rematch of last year’s game won by defending champion Roswell Coyotes. Both coaches spoke about their chances in what will be their second meeting of the season. Roswell defeated Los Lunas during the regular season.

The Bloomfield Bobcats are chasing the perfect season. Head coach Bob Allcorn explained why the game was not only important to his team, but to the community. Their opponent Portales is hoping to cap an 11-1 season with a Class 4A championship.

Damien Ocampo once coached the Socorro Warriors to success. The new head coach of Socorro is hosting the Class 3A title game. Ocampo talked about one advantage his team will have against the Hope Huskies. The Warriors go into the game with over 200 years of coaching experience. Ocampo explained it all.