Week 13: Game of the Week -Nextcare Urgent Care

Friday Night Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The four seed Rio Rancho put up 35 points on visiting Las Cruces, the four seed, in-state quarterfinal action Friday night. The story of the Game of the Week was the Rio Rancho defense who didn’t give up any points in a 35-0 dismantling of Las Cruces.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss