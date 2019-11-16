Week 13: Game of the Week -Nextcare Urgent Care

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all of the highlights and scores from week two of high school playoff football.

Van Tate starts off the action with highlights from Clovis' big win over La Cueva. Van then has highlights from Cleveland's close victory over Centennial. Jared Chester joins the set next, as he has highlights from Rio Rancho's shut out victory over Las Cruces. Van and Jared then step aside from the highlights to get an inside look at Cibola cougar Football. Van then wraps up this block with highlights from Volcano Vista's victory over Mayfield.