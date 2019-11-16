The four seed Rio Rancho put up 35 points on visiting Las Cruces, the four seed, in-state quarterfinal action Friday night. The story of the Game of the Week was the Rio Rancho defense who didn’t give up any points in a 35-0 dismantling of Las Cruces.
Week 13: Game of the Week -Nextcare Urgent Care
