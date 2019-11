ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all the highlights and scores from week 11 of high school football, which is the end of the regular season. Van Tate starts off the action with highlights from Las Cruces' win over Mayfield, and then moves on to highlights from Cleveland's win over Rio Rancho. Jared Chester joins the set next, as he highlights from the Clovis Wildcats victory over La Cueva. Van and Jared then take a step away from the highlights and interview the Eldorado Eagles live on set. Van is back after that and wraps up the first block with scores from Class 6A.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van starts things off with a look at a big win for Roswell over Goddard. Artesia highlights are next, as they lost to Alamogordo. Van then wraps up this block with highlights from Valencia's victory over Valley and then other scores from Class 5A.