ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all of the highlights and scores from week 10 of high school football. Van Tate starts off the action with highlights from Carlsbad and Las Cruces, and then moves on to highlights from Cibola's victory over Atrisco Heritage.

Jared Chester joins the set next, as he has highlights from La Cueva's victory over Sandia. Van and Jared then take a step away from the highlights and interview the Manzano Monarchs live on set. Van is back after that and wraps up the first block with highlights from Cleveland's victory over West Mesa.