Week 1 saw the Centennial Hawks come from a 33-12 deficit in the second quarter to pick up a big victory on the road at Rio Rancho 54-53 in overtime. At Cleveland High, the Storm overpowered the Onate Knights 50-0 but lost receiver Tre Watson to an injury. The Chad Adcox era at Sandia started with a 40-35 loss to the Cibola Cougars and the Clovis Wildcats ruined the debut of new Hobbs Eagles coach Ty House in a 42-16 win.

The Artesia Bulldogs started the season on the road at rival Carlsbad and had the same result as last season, a loss. This time Carlsbad protected their turf to the tune of a 42-35 win. Albuquerque Academy new coach Shaun Gehres got his first win with the Chargers in a 9-0 victory over Tohatchi. The Belen Eagles, also playing under a new coach, were able to hold off the hard-charging Del Norte Knights 24-21.