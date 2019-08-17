NM Football Friday Night: Preseason Show

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico Football Friday Night is back for another season, as high school football is gearing up for the 2019 season. Van Tate and Jared Chester are back with a look at every classification in this year’s preseason show.

Van kicks things off with a look at last years 6A State Champion La Cueva Bears, and he talks with their head coach Brandon Back live in studio. Jared Chester then has a preview with Sandia’s new Football Coach, Chad Adcox.

Adcox left coaching after winning a state title with Manzano in 2017, but missing the game and a chance to head a new team, Adcox had to come back.

Van is then back to talk about District 1, which will be another tough group of teams this year. Cleveland is the heavy favorite, as they return a lot of guys including star running back Dorian Lewis.

Jared Chester then wraps up Class 6A with a look at District 3/4 and he also has a closer look at Michael Bradley, who was enshrined into the coaches hall of honor last month.

Van wraps up the first block of the Football Friday Night, with a closer look at Albuquerque High and the other independent teams heading into 2019.