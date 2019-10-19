New Mexico Football Friday Night Week 9

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all the highlights and scores from week nine of high school football. Van Tate starts off the action with the Clovis Wildcats win over Eldorado, and then moves on with highlights from Rio Rancho’s win over Atrisco Heritage.

Jared Chester joins the set next, as he highlights Volcano Vista’s big win over Cleveland. Van and Jared then take a step away from the highlights and interview the Albuquerque High Bulldogs live on set. Van is back after that and wraps up the first block with highlights from Centennial’s victory over Hobbs.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van starts things off with a look at a big win for Roswell over Artesia. Goddard highlights are next, as they beat Alamogordo. Van then wraps up this block with highlights from a blow out victory, as Los Lunas takes out Valencia.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van has a look at Capital’s win over Pojaque. Then it’s highlights from Piedra Vista’s win over Miyamura. Jared then returns to the set with a look at Thursday night. He has highlights from Sandia’s win over Manzano, Cibola’s win over West Mesa, Las Cruces’ win over Onate, and finally Albuquerque High’s win over Rio Grande. Van then wraps up this block with highlights from Socorro’s win over Hatch Valley. Socorro also won the Spirit Stick this week.

Van and Jared return to wrap up this week’s edition of the Football Show, with the Warrior of the week, and highlights from Lovington’s win over Moriarty and Portales’ win over Ruidoso.

Remember to tune in next week for all the highlights and scores from week 10 of high school football.

