New Mexico Football Friday Night Week 8

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all the highlights and scores from week eight of high school football. Van Tate starts off the action with Centennial’s big win over Mayfield and then it’s on to highlights from Cleveland’s win over Cibola.

Jared Chester joins the set next, as he highlights La Cueva’s rivalry win over Eldorado. Van and Jared then take a step away from the highlights and interview the Rio Rancho Rams live on set. Van is back after that and wraps up the first block with highlights from Clovis, as the Wildcats had a big win over Manzano.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van starts things off with a look at a big win for Los Lunas over Alamogordo. Goddard highlights are next, as they had a shutout victory over Santa Teresa. The Roswell Coyotes remain unbeaten in 2019 after they put on another dominant performance over Piedra Vista on Friday night. Van then wraps up this block with a look at Rio Grande’s win over Valley.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van has a look at Grants win over Pojoaque. Grants not only had a big win on the field, but they also won online as they took home this week’s Spirit Stick. Jared then returns to the set with a look at Thursday night. He has highlights from Rio Rancho’s win over West Mesa, and then Albuquerque High’s win over Highland, St. Pius X’s big win over Bernalillo, and finally a look at Socorro’s fifth straight win. Van then wraps up this block with highlights from Miyamura’s win over Gallup, and highlights of Portales’ victory over Dexter.

Van and Jared return to wrap up this week’s edition of the Football Show, with the Warrior of the Week, and highlights from Taos.

