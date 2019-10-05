New Mexico Football Friday Night Week 7

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Football Friday Night crew is back for week seven of high school football. Van Tate starts things off with highlights from a big Las Cruces win over Centennial, and also highlights from a dominant performance from Cleveland over Atrisco Heritage.

Jared Chester returns for the Game of The Week, which featured a strong District win from Rio Rancho over Cibola. Van returns with highlights from Volcano Vista’s win over West Mesa and La Cueva’s victory over Manzano.

In the second block of the show, Van is back and showcases Farmington’s win over Rio Grande, and Artesia’s big win over Ruidoso. The crew then steps aside from the highlights and talks football with the Del Norte Knights. After that, Van has more to show from Friday night as Valencia earned their first victory with a win over Los Alamos.

Halfway through week seven’s show, Van returns with a look at Goddard’s win over Lovington. Van also has a look at the festivities before the game, as Brian Urlacher was honored at Lovington High School and even had the football field named after him. Jared returns for this week’s edition of the Thursday Night Rewind, and Jared has highlights from Del Norte’s second win of the season and an update from the Socorro Warriors who also won on Thursday night. Van returns with highlights from a big Portales road victory over Capital. The Rams also won this weeks Spirit Stick competition. Van wraps up this block with a look at Bloomfield’s big victory over the Miyamura Patriots.

Wrapping things up for the Week Seven show, Van and Jared return with this week’s Warrior of The Week. They end the show with highlights from Bernalillo’s victory over Espanola Valley.

Make sure to join the Football Friday Night crew next week, as they will have all the week eight high school football highlights you can handle.