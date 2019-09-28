New Mexico Football Friday Night Week 6

In this edition of Football Friday Night, Van and Jared are back with all of the action from week six of New Mexico High School Football. Van starts things off with a look at Mayfield’s win over Oñate, and then it’s off to La Cueva and Albuquerque High. The Bears would bounce back from a loss last week with a win over the Bulldogs. Eldorado won their third straight game in week six, as they took out Atrisco Heritage.



Jared Chester is then up with a look at the Game of The Week. The Los Lunas Tigers came out with a huge win at home on Friday night over the then, undefeated Goddard Rockets. Los Lunas also got a big win on the internet, as they took this weeks Spirit Stick. Van then wraps up the first block with highlights from the Clovis Wildcats loss on the road to Cooper, Texas.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van and Jared have some special guests in the house, as Rio Grande Raven football stopped by to talk about their rising football program. Van then jumps back into the highlights, showing Highland’s big victory over Valley, St. Michael’s 12th consecutive Rivalry win over Santa Fe, Bloomfield’s win over Valencia, Roswell’s dominant performance over Belen, and the close finish between Artesia and Lovington.

Returning from the midway point of the show, Van is back with a look at Capital’s victory over Taos on Friday night. Then, it’s off to the Thursday Night Rewind, as Jared has a look at Volcano Vista’s win over Sandia, and Rio Grande’s win over Atrisco Heritage. Van then returns with a look at Moriarty’s win over Hot Springs, and the highlights from the West Las Vegas Dons and their big win over Gallup.

The Football Friday crew returns together to close out the show, and Payson Hicks takes the Warrior of the Week award. Then it’s more highlights, as NMMI continues their hot streak with a win over Loving, Santa Rosa gets a big win over Laguna Acoma, and the Menaul Panthers remain unbeaten after a big win over Dulce.

Make sure to tune in next week as Van Tate and Jared Chester will have all the highlights you need to see from Week Seven of New Mexico High School Football.