New Mexico Football Friday Night Week 5

In this week’s edition of Football Friday Night, Van kicks things off with a look at Eldorado’s 2nd consecutive victory after a win over Albuquerque High. He then takes things to the Bulldog Bowl, as Artesia would be downed at home against a very good Cleveland Storm Team.

Jared Chester then checks in with Game of The Week. It was a back and forth game at Wilson Stadium, but a re-surging Rio Rancho Rams team would come out with a big victory over the La Cueva Bears. Van is back after that with the Spirit Stick, and Rio Rancho would also win that title this week.

Sticking in Class 6A, Van shows highlights from Sandia’s big bounce-back victory over the Rio Grande Ravens. Centennial would also have a big win over Oñate, as the Hawks remain unbeaten on the year. Las Cruces would also come out with a blowout victory on Friday night, as they beat Gadsden on the road. The Clovis Wildcats wouldn’t have as much luck on the road this week though, as they fall to Coronado (TX).

In the next block, the crew switches things up from highlights and talks to the Highland Hornets in the studio about their 4-1 start, which is great for this program. Van then has more highlights as the Cibola Cougars dropped their 2nd consecutive game and this one came on the road at Los Lunas. Sticking in the V, Belen wouldn’t have a good night at home, as Piedra Vista walked away with a big win. The reigning 5A State champs remain unbeaten in 2019, as they win big on the road against Miyamura.

The crew is back and Van has the details from Bernalillo’s big win at home over Santa Fe. Jared then returns to the set for a look at the games on Thursday night, where Manzano took out West Mesa and Highland defeated Del Norte. Van then returns for a look at Capital’s big victory over the Moriarty Fighting Pintos.

In the final stretch of the show, Nathan Sanchez of Volcano Vista is the Warrior of The Week. Then the crew wraps things up with a look at Socorro’s big victory over undefeated Robertson.

Remember to stay tuned next week, as Van and Jared will be back with all of the high school football highlights from across the state of New Mexico.