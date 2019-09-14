New Mexico Football Friday Night Week 4

Van Tate is back and starts things off with a look at Albuquerque High and Del Norte. Then it’s off to Community Stadium, where the Volcano Vista Hawks remained unbeaten after taking out Manzano.

Jared Chester then makes his appearance for Game of The Week, where Cleveland would take out Mayfield. The Storm better to 3-1 after giving the Trojans their first loss of the year.

Onate suffered another loss on Friday night and this time from an El Paso, Texas school. The crew then turns their attention to the Sandia Matadors, as Van and Jared do live interviews in-studio.

Atrisco Heritage and Eldorado round out the first block, and while the Eagles came out with a victory on the field the Jaguars would win this week’s Spirit Stick.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van is back and highlights some Class 5A action. Highland continues a strong start to 2019 as they beat Belen in week 4.

The undefeated Roswell Coyotes remain perfect after a big win over Los Lunas. Artesia also comes out with a victory on Friday night as they beat Deming on the road.

On to the next block, Van returns with a look at Portales and Goddard. The Rockets got the better of the Rams inside of Greyhound Stadium in Portales on Friday night.

Jared is now back with a look at what was on Thursday night. In this week’s rewind, the West Mesa Mustangs earn their first victory of the season over Rio Grande. Van is back and has more highlights, including a big homecoming victory for Moriarty. Then, Santa Fe would get the better of Taos in Santa Fe on Friday night.

The whole crew is back for the final leg of the Football Show. Jeff Davison is Warrior of the Week. Then highlights from 2A are showcased, as the Texico Wolverines take out Capitan at home. The team then finishes up with 8-man football, as Menaul takes out Dora 54-14.

Make sure to tune in next week to New Mexico Football Friday Night as the team will be back with all of the high school football highlights you need to see.