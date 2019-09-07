New Mexico Football Friday Night Week 3

Week 3 Friday night games are showcased this week on the show and Van Tate is back and starts things off with a look at Mayfield’s victory over West Mesa. La Cueva is up next as they earned a big victory on the road over Las Cruces. Los Lunas also earned a victory on the road as they took out 6A foe Sandia on Friday night.

Jared Chester is up next as he shows highlights from the Game of the Week, which featured Clovis and Rio Rancho. The Rams take out the Wildcats giving Clovis their first loss of the year and the Rams’ first victory of 2019.

Van Tate and Jared Chester then had the Cibola Cougars on set, as they talk about their solid 3-0 start to the year. It’s off to Rio Rancho again as Cleveland takes a huge bite out of Eldorado in Week 3, and the Storm also won on the Spirit Stick Poll.

In this block, District 4 Class 5A highlights are shown. Artesia wins big over Belen, Roswell stays undefeated, and Goddard came out with a big win over Deming. Piedra Vista and Rio Grande also leave week 3 with wins to their record.

Van Tate is back in this block with highlights from Moriarty’s loss to Hope Christian. Lovington also came out with a victory on Friday night, as they took out Capital at their place. Jared returns for a look back at Thursday night in the Rewind. Cibola remains unbeaten with a victory over Highland. Van then takes things into the break with highlights from Bernalillo and Portales.

The Friday night crew wraps up the show with Slayd Campos who is the Warrior of the Week. Van and Jared finish things off with a look at Grants’ week 3 victory over Miyamura.

Make sure to come back next Friday as the NMFFN crew will be back with Week 4 highlights from all over the state of New Mexico.